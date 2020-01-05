Financial Contrast: Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (NASDAQ:FCBI)

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Central Federal and Frederick County Bancorp (MD), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Central Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Central Federal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Federal and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $27.60 million 2.69 $4.27 million N/A N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.23 $2.96 million N/A N/A

Central Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Profitability

This table compares Central Federal and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 19.21% 15.91% 1.09% Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Central Federal has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Federal beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Company Profile

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

