Fire Lotto (FLOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $191,699.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 57.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $191,699.00 and $353.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 212.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00048088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00335265 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013410 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003199 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014866 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009788 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

