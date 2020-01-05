First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Receives $34.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $33.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,660 shares of company stock worth $337,721 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIN opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

