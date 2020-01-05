First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces $0.52 Semi-Annual Dividend

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.

First Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. First Financial has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $622.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.92. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 26.28%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

