First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Craig Martin bought 850 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 232.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

