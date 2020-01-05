First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.50

Media stories about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.65. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

FLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

