First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Trading 3% Higher

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.09, 3,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.2647 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,459,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

