First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) dropped 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.42, approximately 201 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BICK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 3,440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000.

About First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK)

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

