First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.91, approximately 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter.

