First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.19, 2,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

