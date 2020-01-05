First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Shares Down 1.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) shares were down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66, approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 113.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 131,271 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 178,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.