First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.98 and last traded at $51.16, approximately 6,245 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

About First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM)

First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.

