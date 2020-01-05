First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Shares Down 1.8%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01, approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period.

