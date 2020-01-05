First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $40.74, approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 129.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 70.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

