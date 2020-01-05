First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Down 1.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.79, 13,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 163,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.1881 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 426,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,620 shares in the last quarter.

