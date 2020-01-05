First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $53.10, approximately 309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.6879 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $337,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 216.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51,822 shares in the last quarter.

