First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.51 and last traded at $62.51, approximately 105 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFEU. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period.

