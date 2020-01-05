First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) shares were down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $47.98, approximately 3,060 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,928,000 after buying an additional 170,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 907,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,742,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 605,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter.

