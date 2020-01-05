First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) were up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.90, approximately 4,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 59,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This is an increase from First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FRI)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

