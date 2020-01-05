First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $52.06, 8,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 179,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.7161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $8.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,274,000.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.