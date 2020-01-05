FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSV. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $94.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. FirstService has a 1 year low of $66.32 and a 1 year high of $111.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a positive return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $672.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,437,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,884,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 838.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 119,839 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 288.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 69,198 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 138.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 73,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

