Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.90

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and traded as high as $20.12. Fonar shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 1,312 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fonar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Fonar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fonar by 210.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fonar by 23.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fonar by 86.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fonar by 9,558.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Fonar by 21.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Fonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.