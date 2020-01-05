Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Argus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FL. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 19.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 4.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,010 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 4.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,068 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 80.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.