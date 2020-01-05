FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Shares Down 3.7%

FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90, approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

About FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

