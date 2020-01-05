Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $149,975.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Insiders sold a total of 262,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,496,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $66.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

