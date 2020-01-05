Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) Trading Down 0.2%

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.17, approximately 463 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

