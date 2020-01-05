Freicoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $108,961.00 and $48.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,671,967 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

