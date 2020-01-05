Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Funko alerts:

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $879,500.00. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Funko by 7,766.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $868.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Funko has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.