FUTURAX (FTXT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,272.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $1,884.00 and $1,272.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00047908 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00334883 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013399 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003207 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014877 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009783 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

