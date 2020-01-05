FY2019 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Decreased by Analyst

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

NYSE:SIX opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,880,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,145,000 after buying an additional 304,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90,282 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,834,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,715,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Roedel purchased 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.79%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

