FY2020 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACBI. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

ACBI stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $399.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

