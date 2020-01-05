FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Cut by Wedbush

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

