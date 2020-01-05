Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $103.00

Shares of Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.45), with a volume of 26307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 886 ($11.65).

GFRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 848 ($11.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $184.16 million and a P/E ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 770.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 676.90.

In related news, insider Graham Prothero sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.25), for a total transaction of £18,172.55 ($23,904.96).

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

