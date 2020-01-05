Garlicoin Market Cap Tops $28,050.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $28,050.00 and $3.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,318,613 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

