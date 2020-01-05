Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:GZPFY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 25,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124. Gazprom Neft’ PAO has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gazprom Neft’ PAO will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

