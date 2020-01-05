Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. 269,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,332. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.