Genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Down 4.4%

Genedrive PLC (LON:GDR) was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), approximately 14,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.30).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genedrive in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.94. The company has a market cap of $7.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

In related news, insider Ian David Gilham bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($13,259.67).

Genedrive Company Profile (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

