General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after purchasing an additional 781,672 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 243,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,567,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

