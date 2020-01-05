Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genie Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

GNE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 60,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,024. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $85.71 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genie Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $38,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genie Energy by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 684,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genie Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 245,063 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Genie Energy by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,342 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

