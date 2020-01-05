Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Down 6.9%

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27, 557,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 794,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 244.37%.

About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.