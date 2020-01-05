Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Gerdau stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.96. 16,586,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725,391. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 1,100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 2,993.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

