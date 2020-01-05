GINcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $45,007.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. GINcoin has a total market cap of $45,007.00 and approximately $1,305.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,513.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.01840581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.03013434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00593777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00713708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00066471 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00424718 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,965,668 coins and its circulating supply is 7,965,658 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.