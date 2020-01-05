Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 22180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.53%.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GNL shares. ValuEngine lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Aegis started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $77.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,130,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,612,000 after acquiring an additional 862,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 61.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 725,873 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $13,190,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,360,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,137,000 after purchasing an additional 280,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Net Lease by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 252,186 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.