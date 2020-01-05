Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.90

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.90 and traded as high as $20.26. Global Partners shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 7,811 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 110.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 24.2% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 73.7% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

