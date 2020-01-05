GlobalData (LON:DATA) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,350.00

Shares of GlobalData PLC (LON:DATA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.76), with a volume of 2223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,320 ($17.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GlobalData from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,170.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 921.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80.

About GlobalData (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information products and services across various platforms to the consumer, information communications technology, and healthcare markets. The company offers data, insight, and analysis services, as well as performance advertising services. GlobalData Plc serves customers in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

