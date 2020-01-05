GoByte (GBX) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. GoByte has a market cap of $159,790.00 and $9,715.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,639,924 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

