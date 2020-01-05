GoldMint Trading Up 5% This Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002264 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. GoldMint has a market cap of $325,021.00 and $274.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00189552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.01484742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00122787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

