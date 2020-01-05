Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.15

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.15 and traded as high as $18.36. Golub Capital BDC shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 15,673 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $291,398,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,612,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,490,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,195,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,181,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 190,401 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

