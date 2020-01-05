Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,298.10

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,298.10 and traded as high as $1,480.00. Gooch & Housego shares last traded at $1,460.00, with a volume of 12,621 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,304.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,181.71. The stock has a market cap of $365.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.30. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is 0.80%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

