Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) received a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €87.50 ($101.74) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grenke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €96.90 ($112.67).

Grenke stock opened at €91.00 ($105.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53. Grenke has a 1 year low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a 1 year high of €96.70 ($112.44). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €84.81.

About Grenke

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

